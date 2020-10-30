  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Greenleaf Trust Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Match Group Inc, Sells VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Tech Data Corp, VANGUARD TAX MANAG

October 30, 2020 | About: CHL -1.03% SHG -2.39% MTCH -4.37% UNM +3.64% IWP -1.85% MYL +1.18% ZM -5.88% ED -1.6% ATO -0.45% ELP -2.96% BSBR -3.32% HOLX -2.38% V -1.71%

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Greenleaf Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Match Group Inc, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Tech Data Corp, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenleaf Trust. As of 2020Q3, Greenleaf Trust owns 565 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENLEAF TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenleaf+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENLEAF TRUST
  1. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,928,549 shares, 67.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,612,749 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 2,103,781 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 502,011 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 570,527 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $460.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,593 shares as of .

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of .

New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $92 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $99.8. The stock is now traded at around $91.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (ELP)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,958 shares as of .

New Purchase: Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $5.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,478 shares as of .

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $68.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of .

Added: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in China Mobile Ltd by 105.95%. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,953 shares as of .

Added: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $26.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 42,799 shares as of .

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,416 shares as of .

Added: Unum Group (UNM)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Unum Group by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,426 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWP)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,278 shares as of .

Added: Mylan NV (MYL)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Mylan NV by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,549 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The sale prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74.

Sold Out: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Sold Out: Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Sold Out: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.08 and $74.15, with an estimated average price of $66.82.

Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREENLEAF TRUST. Also check out:

1. GREENLEAF TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENLEAF TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENLEAF TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENLEAF TRUST keeps buying

