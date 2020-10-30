Greenleaf Trust Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Match Group Inc, Sells VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Tech Data Corp, VANGUARD TAX MANAG

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Greenleaf Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Match Group Inc, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Tech Data Corp, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenleaf Trust. As of 2020Q3, Greenleaf Trust owns 565 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZM, ATO, ELP, ED, SQ, SWK, TIMB, TTM, VIV, TS, VOD, BUD, BSBR, FBHS, BERY, KEYS, SSL, AGR, BILI, ETRN, DOW, IWD, RING, VEU, HOLX, AMTD, BCE, CHRW, CAJ, CTSH, DHI, DRI, E, FHN, SWKS, HRL, INFY, J, JHX, KSU, NUS, PHM, STM, AES,

ZM, ATO, ELP, ED, SQ, SWK, TIMB, TTM, VIV, TS, VOD, BUD, BSBR, FBHS, BERY, KEYS, SSL, AGR, BILI, ETRN, DOW, IWD, RING, VEU, HOLX, AMTD, BCE, CHRW, CAJ, CTSH, DHI, DRI, E, FHN, SWKS, HRL, INFY, J, JHX, KSU, NUS, PHM, STM, AES, Added Positions: IEFA, BRK.B, VCIT, AGZ, GSY, ABT, AMT, CHL, HON, MTCH, JPM, MCD, MSFT, NVDA, UNM, SHG, IJR, IWP, MNA, MMM, PLD, ATVI, AMD, AEG, A, AKAM, ALGN, MO, AXP, ABC, APH, ADI, ADM, AZN, AN, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BHP, BAC, BK, GOLD, BIIB, BA, SAM, BSX, BMY, BTI, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CMS, CSX, CDNS, CNI, COF, CAT, CE, FIS, CHKP, CHT, CHD, CIEN, CTAS, CLX, KO, CL, CMCSA, CMA, CIG, VALE, CAG, CNO, CNX, STZ, COST, CS, CMI, DTE, DVA, DECK, DE, D, DD, EMN, ETN, EA, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQT, EL, EXPD, FDX, FITB, F, GPS, GE, GFI, GS, GOOGL, MNST, LHX, HSY, HPQ, HD, HMC, SVC, HUM, IBN, INFO, ING, IDXX, ITW, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, K, KB, MDLZ, KR, LH, LRCX, LOW, MGA, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MRK, MET, MTD, MUFG, MS, MSI, MYL, NDAQ, NFLX, NOK, NMR, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NVO, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OTEX, IX, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PFE, PHI, PHG, PKX, LIN, BKNG, PG, PGR, PRU, QGEN, REGN, RSG, RMD, RIO, ROK, SKM, SLB, SJR, SCCO, TRV, STT, SUI, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TSM, TXN, TIF, TM, TRP, TSN, UBS, UGI, UN, UNP, UMC, UPS, UNH, VFC, VTR, VZ, GWW, WBA, DIS, WM, WERN, WST, WHR, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, SMFG, EDU, TMUS, TEL, AWK, FNV, PM, TAK, FCAU, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, TSLA, GMAB, GM, HCA, AL, DNKN, PSX, NOW, WDAY, YY, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, VEDL, CNHI, HLT, JD, PE, BABA, FTV, YUMC, LW, IAC, AGG, DEM, DTH, EFA, IJJ, IJK, SCHH, SPY, XLF, XLK, XLU, XLY,

IEFA, BRK.B, VCIT, AGZ, GSY, ABT, AMT, CHL, HON, MTCH, JPM, MCD, MSFT, NVDA, UNM, SHG, IJR, IWP, MNA, MMM, PLD, ATVI, AMD, AEG, A, AKAM, ALGN, MO, AXP, ABC, APH, ADI, ADM, AZN, AN, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BHP, BAC, BK, GOLD, BIIB, BA, SAM, BSX, BMY, BTI, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CMS, CSX, CDNS, CNI, COF, CAT, CE, FIS, CHKP, CHT, CHD, CIEN, CTAS, CLX, KO, CL, CMCSA, CMA, CIG, VALE, CAG, CNO, CNX, STZ, COST, CS, CMI, DTE, DVA, DECK, DE, D, DD, EMN, ETN, EA, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQT, EL, EXPD, FDX, FITB, F, GPS, GE, GFI, GS, GOOGL, MNST, LHX, HSY, HPQ, HD, HMC, SVC, HUM, IBN, INFO, ING, IDXX, ITW, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, K, KB, MDLZ, KR, LH, LRCX, LOW, MGA, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MRK, MET, MTD, MUFG, MS, MSI, MYL, NDAQ, NFLX, NOK, NMR, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NVO, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OTEX, IX, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PFE, PHI, PHG, PKX, LIN, BKNG, PG, PGR, PRU, QGEN, REGN, RSG, RMD, RIO, ROK, SKM, SLB, SJR, SCCO, TRV, STT, SUI, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TSM, TXN, TIF, TM, TRP, TSN, UBS, UGI, UN, UNP, UMC, UPS, UNH, VFC, VTR, VZ, GWW, WBA, DIS, WM, WERN, WST, WHR, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, SMFG, EDU, TMUS, TEL, AWK, FNV, PM, TAK, FCAU, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, TSLA, GMAB, GM, HCA, AL, DNKN, PSX, NOW, WDAY, YY, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, VEDL, CNHI, HLT, JD, PE, BABA, FTV, YUMC, LW, IAC, AGG, DEM, DTH, EFA, IJJ, IJK, SCHH, SPY, XLF, XLK, XLU, XLY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, IVW, T, BLL, SAN, CVX, CSCO, XOM, GILD, INTC, LYG, BND, GVI, IVE, IXJ, IXN, RXI, VGT, AFL, ALL, AME, AMGN, AU, AON, CIB, BBVA, BCS, BAX, BDX, BHC, BLK, CVS, COG, CCJ, CPB, CNC, SCHW, CME, CI, GLW, CCI, DEO, DLR, DPZ, DUK, LLY, EXC, FNB, FDS, FAST, ORAN, FCX, GIS, GSK, GPN, HSBC, HST, IBM, ILMN, TT, VIAV, JNJ, LKQ, LAMR, LNC, LMT, MKTX, MCHP, MU, NGG, NEM, ORCL, PFG, PEG, QCOM, DGX, RELX, WRK, ROST, RDS.A, SBAC, STX, SRE, SHW, SPG, SNN, SWN, STE, NLOK, TEF, TOT, TKC, USB, RTX, VAR, VRSN, VRTX, WMT, WFC, CMG, BR, LULU, MSCI, FTI, SSNC, BAH, KMI, WPX, OMF, CABO, LITE, HPE, EQH, EFV, IJT, ITOT, IWF, IWM, VUG,

AAPL, PYPL, IVW, T, BLL, SAN, CVX, CSCO, XOM, GILD, INTC, LYG, BND, GVI, IVE, IXJ, IXN, RXI, VGT, AFL, ALL, AME, AMGN, AU, AON, CIB, BBVA, BCS, BAX, BDX, BHC, BLK, CVS, COG, CCJ, CPB, CNC, SCHW, CME, CI, GLW, CCI, DEO, DLR, DPZ, DUK, LLY, EXC, FNB, FDS, FAST, ORAN, FCX, GIS, GSK, GPN, HSBC, HST, IBM, ILMN, TT, VIAV, JNJ, LKQ, LAMR, LNC, LMT, MKTX, MCHP, MU, NGG, NEM, ORCL, PFG, PEG, QCOM, DGX, RELX, WRK, ROST, RDS.A, SBAC, STX, SRE, SHW, SPG, SNN, SWN, STE, NLOK, TEF, TOT, TKC, USB, RTX, VAR, VRSN, VRTX, WMT, WFC, CMG, BR, LULU, MSCI, FTI, SSNC, BAH, KMI, WPX, OMF, CABO, LITE, HPE, EQH, EFV, IJT, ITOT, IWF, IWM, VUG, Sold Out: VIG, TECD, VEA, VYM, GLDD, SWX, EXI, LM, KXI, CTXS, CCL, IWO, DGRO, ZTO, VNO, ENR, WUBA, NWG, VMW, AVB, NYCB, MRO, KEP, GRMN, CXW, CAH, BP,

For the details of GREENLEAF TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenleaf+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,928,549 shares, 67.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,612,749 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 2,103,781 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 502,011 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 570,527 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $460.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,593 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $92 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $99.8. The stock is now traded at around $91.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,958 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $5.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,478 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $68.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in China Mobile Ltd by 105.95%. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,953 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $26.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 42,799 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,416 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Unum Group by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,426 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,278 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Mylan NV by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,549 shares as of .

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The sale prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.08 and $74.15, with an estimated average price of $66.82.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9.