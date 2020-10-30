PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company PrairieView Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PrairieView Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, PrairieView Partners, LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 397,935 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 487,181 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 401,428 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 381,342 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 415,411 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 566 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15. The stock is now traded at around $166.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $216.42 and $233.31, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $219.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 306.80%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $209.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 667.97%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $202.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $460.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $221.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $116.09, with an estimated average price of $105.