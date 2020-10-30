  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

October 30, 2020 | About: IWF -2.29% HDV -0.19% MSFT -1.1% ZM -5.88% PANW -3.31% PNW -1.04% TIP -0.3% LVGO +0% DKNG -5.27% SGEN -13.28% IYH -0.39% DU +0%

Investment company PrairieView Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PrairieView Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, PrairieView Partners, LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PrairieView Partners, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 397,935 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 487,181 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
  3. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 401,428 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 381,342 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 415,411 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 566 shares as of .

New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15. The stock is now traded at around $166.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYH)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $216.42 and $233.31, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $219.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of .

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 306.80%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $209.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (HDV)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 667.97%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $202.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of .

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $460.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $221.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Sold Out: Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (8DEA)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Sold Out: Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (8DEA)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $116.09, with an estimated average price of $105.



