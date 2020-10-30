Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PHYS, UNH, KO, COST, LOW, SBUX, NWG,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEF, SCHO, ESGU, IEI, SHY, ESGD, BIL, AMZN, IEMG, PYPL, GOOG, FB, V, GOOGL, BAC, ACWX, ORCL, CMCSA, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, BSV, VTI, VIG, ACN, QCOM, AMGN, CVS, MA, MSFT, PEP, HD, GILD, C, BR, AAPL, AMP, SPY, VWO, CB, TEL, XEL, DIS, VZ, AVGO, UNP, TJX, STT, PG, PFE, MDT, MMM, T, ABT, CSCO, EXC, JNJ, MCD, MDLZ, IVOO, SPLV, AVB, BXP, CL, VFC, RTX, HON, PNC, TRV, JPM, APD, VEU, SPSB, NKE, ADI, MRK, ADP, DEO, TD, TXN, ITW, INTC, BND, CSX,
- Sold Out: XOM, PSX, RDS.B, IEFA, ALL, GE,
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 101,420 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 258,164 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 711,473 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 219,325 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 307,527 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of .New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $305.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 727 shares as of .New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $357.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 564 shares as of .New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of .New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,446 shares as of .New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,709 shares as of .Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 56.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,127 shares as of .Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,321 shares as of .Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,081 shares as of .Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.
