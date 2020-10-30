Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Apple Inc

Investment company Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, Occidental Petroleum Corp, WISDOMTREE TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Apple Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc owns 837 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOOG, EZM, IRT, IJJ, IHI, ARKK, FDX, TQQQ, DZK, STAG, NXPI, FTAI, POR, DEM, LSI, ESPO, FAS, DGII, MGTA, YETI, GMDA, MRNA, ROAD, VYMI, RDFN, PLMR, CRWD, MDLA, SLQT, IAC, AGQ, CURE, UDOW, ALB, AWI, AZN, ATRC, CW, HIG, ITRN, MLM, MKC, MSA, NVAX, PSB, TOT, THS, BL, TMUS, PRO, CCXI, FTNT, GM, GWRS, 0GV, NVTA, NTRA, PSTG, IRTC,

VOOG, EZM, IRT, IJJ, IHI, ARKK, FDX, TQQQ, DZK, STAG, NXPI, FTAI, POR, DEM, LSI, ESPO, FAS, DGII, MGTA, YETI, GMDA, MRNA, ROAD, VYMI, RDFN, PLMR, CRWD, MDLA, SLQT, IAC, AGQ, CURE, UDOW, ALB, AWI, AZN, ATRC, CW, HIG, ITRN, MLM, MKC, MSA, NVAX, PSB, TOT, THS, BL, TMUS, PRO, CCXI, FTNT, GM, GWRS, 0GV, NVTA, NTRA, PSTG, IRTC, Added Positions: IDV, DVYE, VOO, IYR, IWM, OXY, EFA, INTC, WFC, DIA, BSV, AGG, VZ, IJR, BND, ACWI, TLH, USRT, VCIT, PAA, TMO, DIS, VRTX, MELI, SQ, COR, HZNP, ZTS, KNOP, BABA, SPOT, LX, IAGG, FISV, VTV, TMF, ONEQ, CME, MDT, MSI, ITOT, SIRI, AVNW, TNC, XLE, XLC, SPCE, HUYA, ELAN, HYD, LPLA, VO, ALC, PTON, SUSB, AMLP, IWO, IUSV, IJH, EMLP, IDXX, TCP, TRV, SRE, CRM, PEG, PEIX, NYMT, NTAP, IPG, VLY, HD, HALO, HDB, GD, ESS, DTE, CTXS, GIB, ADSK, BEP, TDOC, BPMC, ETSY, GWB, TMX, CHGG, ACC, PBA, MRTX, MYOK, GAIN, ULTA, SQM, EBS, WMB, WBA, VMC, VTR,

IDV, DVYE, VOO, IYR, IWM, OXY, EFA, INTC, WFC, DIA, BSV, AGG, VZ, IJR, BND, ACWI, TLH, USRT, VCIT, PAA, TMO, DIS, VRTX, MELI, SQ, COR, HZNP, ZTS, KNOP, BABA, SPOT, LX, IAGG, FISV, VTV, TMF, ONEQ, CME, MDT, MSI, ITOT, SIRI, AVNW, TNC, XLE, XLC, SPCE, HUYA, ELAN, HYD, LPLA, VO, ALC, PTON, SUSB, AMLP, IWO, IUSV, IJH, EMLP, IDXX, TCP, TRV, SRE, CRM, PEG, PEIX, NYMT, NTAP, IPG, VLY, HD, HALO, HDB, GD, ESS, DTE, CTXS, GIB, ADSK, BEP, TDOC, BPMC, ETSY, GWB, TMX, CHGG, ACC, PBA, MRTX, MYOK, GAIN, ULTA, SQM, EBS, WMB, WBA, VMC, VTR, Reduced Positions: IVW, VXF, AAPL, MSFT, APD, GLD, ACN, GPC, SYY, NSC, TXN, MS, ABT, EMR, UNH, BR, FDS, ITW, MCD, WM, DG, TLT, PAYX, NEE, PG, SBUX, AMGN, EV, MMM, ORCL, ANTM, JPM, SPY, FB, GOOG, KMB, RTX, LLY, LMT, PEP, BIL, SRVR, VUG, JNJ, MRK, USB, GDX, VYM, MO, V, ABBV, IEMG, IWB, ASML, AFL, BLK, DEO, EL, SPGI, NVO, UNP, WMT, MA, MTUM, XLF, BRK.B, KO, CMCSA, ICE, ISRG, PGR, PM, QQQ, XLK, CB, BA, CVX, LHX, NKE, FDN, GVI, HYG, IVV, OUSA, SOXX, ADBE, AMZN, ADP, CSCO, XOM, INTU, SHW, UPS, FMN, NMZ, MASI, TSLA, EMB, IBB, IEFA, VNQ, AEIS, BCE, FIS, CMI, EMN, ETN, GOOGL, NVDA, PDCO, PFE, SWBI, TSM, WHR, DAL, TTD, AMCR, OTIS, SUSA, TIP, VB, VEA, VGT, VWO, AES, PLD, ATVI, AWR, AVB, BP, BK, BMY, CVS, CAH, CAT, CTAS, C, CAG, COP, STZ, COST, CCI, DXCM, DLR, DUK, ENB, EQIX, FNF, GE, GILD, PEAK, WELL, HPQ, HBAN, IBM, KEY, MDLZ, MGA, ORI, PPG, LIN, QCOM, QDEL, RELX, SMG, SPG, SNA, TGT, THO, ET, MMU, EDU, WU, LULU, AVGO, PRI, KMI, HTA, PNR, CONE, PSXP, AMH, SFM, OMF, CGC, JD, HQY, CFG, VSTO, WING, KHC, NVCR, HPE, MFGP, FOCS, CVET, DOW, BYND, UBER, WORK, CRNC, CARR, IGSB, ESGD, ESGU, IEF, IUSG, LQD, MJ, NOBL, SCHA, SHY, SLV, VCSH, VOT, XLU,

IVW, VXF, AAPL, MSFT, APD, GLD, ACN, GPC, SYY, NSC, TXN, MS, ABT, EMR, UNH, BR, FDS, ITW, MCD, WM, DG, TLT, PAYX, NEE, PG, SBUX, AMGN, EV, MMM, ORCL, ANTM, JPM, SPY, FB, GOOG, KMB, RTX, LLY, LMT, PEP, BIL, SRVR, VUG, JNJ, MRK, USB, GDX, VYM, MO, V, ABBV, IEMG, IWB, ASML, AFL, BLK, DEO, EL, SPGI, NVO, UNP, WMT, MA, MTUM, XLF, BRK.B, KO, CMCSA, ICE, ISRG, PGR, PM, QQQ, XLK, CB, BA, CVX, LHX, NKE, FDN, GVI, HYG, IVV, OUSA, SOXX, ADBE, AMZN, ADP, CSCO, XOM, INTU, SHW, UPS, FMN, NMZ, MASI, TSLA, EMB, IBB, IEFA, VNQ, AEIS, BCE, FIS, CMI, EMN, ETN, GOOGL, NVDA, PDCO, PFE, SWBI, TSM, WHR, DAL, TTD, AMCR, OTIS, SUSA, TIP, VB, VEA, VGT, VWO, AES, PLD, ATVI, AWR, AVB, BP, BK, BMY, CVS, CAH, CAT, CTAS, C, CAG, COP, STZ, COST, CCI, DXCM, DLR, DUK, ENB, EQIX, FNF, GE, GILD, PEAK, WELL, HPQ, HBAN, IBM, KEY, MDLZ, MGA, ORI, PPG, LIN, QCOM, QDEL, RELX, SMG, SPG, SNA, TGT, THO, ET, MMU, EDU, WU, LULU, AVGO, PRI, KMI, HTA, PNR, CONE, PSXP, AMH, SFM, OMF, CGC, JD, HQY, CFG, VSTO, WING, KHC, NVCR, HPE, MFGP, FOCS, CVET, DOW, BYND, UBER, WORK, CRNC, CARR, IGSB, ESGD, ESGU, IEF, IUSG, LQD, MJ, NOBL, SCHA, SHY, SLV, VCSH, VOT, XLU, Sold Out: VEU, LUV, VTEB, HDV, GDXJ, VRSK, MFL, CP, AMJ, ITA, GLV, LYB, CCEP, OKTA, XBI, BEPC, BNDX, BIPC, EFZ, EWC, ZM, REZI, GOVT, GBT, CVIAQ, MGK, MGV, PKW, SCHP, SVXY, TECL, UGL, USMV, VBK, VBR, VMBS, VOE, VSS, VTIP, VXX, SHOO, AMN, ASB, BMO, BAM, BLDR, CIEN, D, EOG, FMX, GBCI, ING, LECO, MNTA, NUVA, SCI, ZS, X, RDS.B, FMO, EHTH, LLNW, BIP, LOGM, VEON, HII, ALLY, QURE, MOMO, ACAD, AYX, ODT,

For the details of INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+%26+family+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 269,470 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 51,626 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 38,737 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 82,857 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 66,900 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F. The purchase prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92. The stock is now traded at around $202.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,271 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $35.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,047 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $298.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 784 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,880 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 292,204 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 69.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $31.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 122,652 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 227,734 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 66.17%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $265.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,901 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 105.31%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,901 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of .

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92.