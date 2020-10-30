Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys Cloudera Inc, DocuSign Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, CarMax Inc

Investment company Kornitzer Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudera Inc, DocuSign Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Upwork Inc, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, CarMax Inc, Livongo Health Inc, MasTec Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc . As of 2020Q3, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc owns 459 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 814,598 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 591,318 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 438,959 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 426,422 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% Intel Corp (INTC) - 1,132,746 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,570,290 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $166.91 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $183.48. The stock is now traded at around $180.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,366 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $110.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 141,807 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 588,000 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 460,545 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $61.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 154,600 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 1948.35%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $202.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 112,659 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 901.71%. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $132.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 169,440 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 191.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 571,990 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 177.48%. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,478,615 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 234.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,538,899 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 171.41%. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $268.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 107,450 shares as of .

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $51.66 and $59.23, with an estimated average price of $55.01.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $96.53.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74.