Lafayette Investments, Inc. Buys Lowe's Inc, AutoZone Inc, Allegion PLC, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Whirlpool Corp, FedEx Corp

Ashton, MD, based Investment company Lafayette Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, AutoZone Inc, Allegion PLC, KLA Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Whirlpool Corp, FedEx Corp, Washington REIT, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafayette Investments, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Lafayette Investments, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALLE, CTXS, HSY, SCHW, VZ, FBHS, AXP, TFC, TT,

ALLE, CTXS, HSY, SCHW, VZ, FBHS, AXP, TFC, TT, Added Positions: LOW, AZO, KLAC, DEO, CHKP, TROW, SBUX, ANET, LMT, CVX, PFE, SEIC, GLD,

LOW, AZO, KLAC, DEO, CHKP, TROW, SBUX, ANET, LMT, CVX, PFE, SEIC, GLD, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, MKL, CABO, WHR, MSFT, GLW, PGR, INTC, WFC, L, FDX, WBA, MHK, JEF, MSGS, DAL, JNJ, DIS, DISCA, PEP, NSC, MSGE, JCI, RYAAY, JPM, HAS, GPC, KO, CFX, Y, NKE, MMC, SASR, GHC, IBM, ACN, PH, MCD, GSK, PNR, DHR, BAC, DVD,

AAPL, BRK.B, MKL, CABO, WHR, MSFT, GLW, PGR, INTC, WFC, L, FDX, WBA, MHK, JEF, MSGS, DAL, JNJ, DIS, DISCA, PEP, NSC, MSGE, JCI, RYAAY, JPM, HAS, GPC, KO, CFX, Y, NKE, MMC, SASR, GHC, IBM, ACN, PH, MCD, GSK, PNR, DHR, BAC, DVD, Sold Out: BKNG, WRE, BXP,

For the details of Lafayette Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafayette+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 128,328 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Markel Corp (MKL) - 18,395 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 77,516 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 102,779 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 54,362 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.26%

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,351 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,784 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $137.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,846 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,813 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $80.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 165.26%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 54,362 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 135.33%. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1128.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,984 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in KLA Corp by 148.75%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $197.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,383 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $208.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,493 shares as of .

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $21.84.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35.