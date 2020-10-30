Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) CEO R. Kipp Deveer Bought $1 million of Shares

CEO of Ares Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R. Kipp Deveer (insider trades) bought 75,000 shares of ARCC on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $13.98 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1 million.

Ares Capital Corp is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Ares Capital Corp has a market cap of $5.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.83 with a P/E ratio of 18.44 and P/S ratio of 10.76. The dividend yield of Ares Capital Corp stocks is 11.57%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Ares Capital Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel, VP & Sec. Joshua M Bloomstein bought 5,000 shares of ARCC stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $13.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

Executive Vice President Michael J Arougheti bought 10,000 shares of ARCC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $13.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.65% since.

