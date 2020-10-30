Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB,

MBB, Added Positions: IVV, VTI, VUG, XLV, XLK, SSO,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 234,171 shares, 36.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 286,219 shares, 22.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 155,913 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 163,510 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 115,933 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of .

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,990 shares as of .