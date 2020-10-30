  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST

October 30, 2020 | About: SSO -2.14% MBB +0.04%

Investment company Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rezny+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 234,171 shares, 36.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 286,219 shares, 22.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 155,913 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 163,510 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 115,933 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of .

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (SSO)

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,990 shares as of .



