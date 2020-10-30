American Assets Capital Advisers Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, MGM Resorts International, Invitation Homes Inc, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company American Assets Capital Advisers (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, MGM Resorts International, Invitation Homes Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Capital Advisers. As of 2020Q3, American Assets Capital Advisers owns 34 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,687,953 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 247,745 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 504,024 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 164,319 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.92% Switch Inc (SWCH) - 2,506,637 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.31%

American Assets Capital Advisers initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 546,488 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 80.97%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,171,625 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 69.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 934,708 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $151.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 208,097 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 723.24%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $61.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 158,078 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $229.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 164,319 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers added to a holding in Switch Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,506,637 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

American Assets Capital Advisers sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $114.51 and $129.05, with an estimated average price of $121.88.

American Assets Capital Advisers reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 54.64%. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $48.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. American Assets Capital Advisers still held 111,239 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers reduced to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 52.78%. The sale prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. American Assets Capital Advisers still held 68,591 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers reduced to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 34.39%. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. American Assets Capital Advisers still held 240,437 shares as of .

American Assets Capital Advisers reduced to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 67.35%. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. American Assets Capital Advisers still held 327,690 shares as of .