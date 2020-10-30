LifePlan Financial Group, Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet

Dayton, OH, based Investment company LifePlan Financial Group, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Dominion Energy Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePlan Financial Group, Inc. As of 2020Q3, LifePlan Financial Group, Inc owns 533 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 103,796 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 39,526 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 24,262 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 31,901 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 121,956 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 81,331 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 195,736 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 121,432 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,384 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $130.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 320 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 87,601 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 95,517 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 1460.38%. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $297.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 827 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57. The stock is now traded at around $116.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 195.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,583 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,283 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06.

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.12 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33.

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Global BICK Index Fund. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $29.31.

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc reduced to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.33%. The sale prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $107.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. LifePlan Financial Group, Inc still held 18,853 shares as of .

LifePlan Financial Group, Inc reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $80.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. LifePlan Financial Group, Inc still held 3,043 shares as of .