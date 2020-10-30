Prudential Plc Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Prudential Plc (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Public Storage, Xerox Holdings Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Plc. As of 2020Q3, Prudential Plc owns 567 stocks with a total value of $20 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 7,698,549 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,008,216 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,490,875 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 22,339,289 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 151,708 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%

Prudential Plc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,322,360 shares as of .

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,246,001 shares as of .

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $229.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 441,801 shares as of .

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $41.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,285,001 shares as of .

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.4 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $45.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,193,101 shares as of .

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,086,001 shares as of .

Prudential Plc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 8871.82%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 4,838,501 shares as of .

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,339,289 shares as of .

Prudential Plc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 3741.25%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,380,300 shares as of .

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12599.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,236,014 shares as of .

Prudential Plc added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 320.42%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $160.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 761,850 shares as of .

Prudential Plc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 25386.26%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,900,001 shares as of .

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3.