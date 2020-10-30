Single Point Partners, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Salesforce.com Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Single Point Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Salesforce.com Inc, Danaher Corp, Coca-Cola Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Single Point Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Single Point Partners, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CRM, DHR, KO, UNH, EFA, IPKW, SDY, VXF,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJH, MUB, IJR, VEU, IEFA, SPY, SUB, IWF, IEMG, SCZ, ITOT, VWO, DGRO, XMLV, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, AAPL, HYG, GOOG, GOOGL, T, VTI, LQD, MSFT, V, FB, HD, AMZN, JNJ, HON, PEP, PFE, VZ, GBIL, BAC, ADBE, MMM, MRK, PEG,
- Sold Out: AGG, XOM, USMV, SPDW, OCN,
For the details of Single Point Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/single+point+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Single Point Partners, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 133,886 shares, 26.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 87,971 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
- ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 105,753 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 151,526 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
- ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 139,089 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $232.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 911 shares as of .New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $229.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of .New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of .New Purchase: PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo (IPKW)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,385 shares as of .New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $305.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 642 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 559.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $49.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,163 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.15%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $209.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 87,951 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.Sold Out: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $17.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Single Point Partners, LLC. Also check out:
