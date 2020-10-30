  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Single Point Partners, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Salesforce.com Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp

October 30, 2020 | About: VEU -0.7% IWF -2.29% CRM -2.05% DHR -0.23% KO +0.08% IPKW -0.48% UNH +0.48% EFA -0.52% AGG -0.27% XOM -1.06% USMV -0.34% SPDW -0.56%

Investment company Single Point Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Salesforce.com Inc, Danaher Corp, Coca-Cola Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Single Point Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Single Point Partners, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Single Point Partners, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 133,886 shares, 26.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 87,971 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 105,753 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 151,526 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
  5. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 139,089 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $232.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 911 shares as of .

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $229.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of .

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo (IPKW)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,385 shares as of .

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $305.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 642 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 559.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $49.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,163 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.15%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $209.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 87,951 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Sold Out: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $17.86.



