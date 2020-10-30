1st Source Bank Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Thor Industries Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

South Bend, IN, based Investment company 1st Source Bank (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Thor Industries Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1st Source Bank. As of 2020Q3, 1st Source Bank owns 218 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEF, IWB, ETN, FDX, FITB, ICE, MXIM, PGR, TROW, UHS, BABA, FAD, SPYV, XLV, PPT,

IEF, IWB, ETN, FDX, FITB, ICE, MXIM, PGR, TROW, UHS, BABA, FAD, SPYV, XLV, PPT, Added Positions: GLD, FVD, GVI, VWO, EEM, UNP, TXN, ELAN, ANTM, LQD, HYG, AGG, HCA, ITW, AEP, PMO, UNH, RTX, NI, MDLZ, FBT, K, HBNC, CMI, IJR, CTSH, CLX,

GLD, FVD, GVI, VWO, EEM, UNP, TXN, ELAN, ANTM, LQD, HYG, AGG, HCA, ITW, AEP, PMO, UNH, RTX, NI, MDLZ, FBT, K, HBNC, CMI, IJR, CTSH, CLX, Reduced Positions: IWF, MSFT, AAPL, EFA, SPY, VZ, IWD, INTC, JPM, XOM, HD, MRK, PEP, PFE, PG, T, BAX, SCHW, CMCSA, EMR, GSK, MDT, TMO, WMT, DIS, ABBV, ABT, AXP, BP, BRK.B, BA, CAT, CVX, CSCO, DHR, EW, LLY, ENB, LHX, HON, JNJ, NVDA, NVS, TRV, SBUX, FB, GOOG, MDY, XLRE, ALL, TFC, BAC, CVS, CAH, CME, KO, D, THFF, GE, GIS, KEY, KMB, LMT, MCD, MCHP, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PATK, QCOM, SYY, TGT, UPS, WM, WFC, WY, YUM, MA, BX, AWK, PYPL, FTV, DOW, CB, MO, AMT, WTRG, BDX, BLK, CERN, C, CL, DE, DLTR, DD, DUK, EL, GD, HUM, LOW, MAS, MET, MS, NOC, NUE, PPG, ROK, SO, USB, EBAY, PM, AVGO, PSX, PANW, YUMC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, IBB, VOO,

IWF, MSFT, AAPL, EFA, SPY, VZ, IWD, INTC, JPM, XOM, HD, MRK, PEP, PFE, PG, T, BAX, SCHW, CMCSA, EMR, GSK, MDT, TMO, WMT, DIS, ABBV, ABT, AXP, BP, BRK.B, BA, CAT, CVX, CSCO, DHR, EW, LLY, ENB, LHX, HON, JNJ, NVDA, NVS, TRV, SBUX, FB, GOOG, MDY, XLRE, ALL, TFC, BAC, CVS, CAH, CME, KO, D, THFF, GE, GIS, KEY, KMB, LMT, MCD, MCHP, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PATK, QCOM, SYY, TGT, UPS, WM, WFC, WY, YUM, MA, BX, AWK, PYPL, FTV, DOW, CB, MO, AMT, WTRG, BDX, BLK, CERN, C, CL, DE, DLTR, DD, DUK, EL, GD, HUM, LOW, MAS, MET, MS, NOC, NUE, PPG, ROK, SO, USB, EBAY, PM, AVGO, PSX, PANW, YUMC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, IBB, VOO, Sold Out: THO, WPC, TLT, HES, AEE, AIG, VIAC, EOG, NFLX, WBA, WMB, CODI, KMI, DVY, NLY,

1st Source Corp (SRCE) - 7,209,729 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 645,431 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 698,965 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 521,250 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 137,091 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%

1st Source Bank initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

1st Source Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of .

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $304.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 723 shares as of .

1st Source Bank initiated holding in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $85.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of .

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of .

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of .

1st Source Bank added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 345.84%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,537 shares as of .

1st Source Bank added to a holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $31.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 249,918 shares as of .

1st Source Bank added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,329 shares as of .

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $177.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,793 shares as of .

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of .

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of .

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $89.08 and $120.74, with an estimated average price of $103.45.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.