1st Source Bank Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Thor Industries Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

October 30, 2020 | About: GLD +0.46% FVD -0.22% GVI -0.13% UNP +0.65% TXN -1.09% ITW -0.47% IEF -0.32% IWB -1.23% BABA -2.52% FAD -3.14% PGR +0.92% ETN -0.41% T +0.97%

South Bend, IN, based Investment company 1st Source Bank (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, FIRST TST VALUE LI, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Thor Industries Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, W.P. Carey Inc, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1st Source Bank. As of 2020Q3, 1st Source Bank owns 218 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1ST SOURCE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1st+source+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1ST SOURCE BANK
  1. 1st Source Corp (SRCE) - 7,209,729 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 645,431 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 698,965 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 521,250 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 137,091 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $304.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 723 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $85.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of .

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of .

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 345.84%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,537 shares as of .

Added: FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $31.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 249,918 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (GVI)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,329 shares as of .

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $177.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,793 shares as of .

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of .

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of .

Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $89.08 and $120.74, with an estimated average price of $103.45.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1ST SOURCE BANK. Also check out:

1. 1ST SOURCE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1ST SOURCE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1ST SOURCE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1ST SOURCE BANK keeps buying

