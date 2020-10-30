R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHM, JNJ,

SCHM, JNJ, Added Positions: VGIT, VYM, AGG,

VGIT, VYM, AGG, Reduced Positions: SCHX, IJH, IVW, VOOG, IJR, RSP, VO, IVOO, VB, SCHB, SCHG, VTV, SCHD,

SCHX, IJH, IVW, VOOG, IJR, RSP, VO, IVOO, VB, SCHB, SCHG, VTV, SCHD, Sold Out: XOM,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 83,122 shares, 22.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 331,720 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 56,955 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 154,335 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 108,727 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of .

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of .

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.