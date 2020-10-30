  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

October 30, 2020 | About: SCHM -0.58% JNJ -0.06% XOM -1.06%

Investment company R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.+w.+roge+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 83,122 shares, 22.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 331,720 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 56,955 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 154,335 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36%
  5. VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 108,727 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of .

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. Also check out:

