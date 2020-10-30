RMR Advisors, Inc. Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Stag Industrial Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Realty Income Corp

Newton, MA, based Investment company RMR Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, sells Stag Industrial Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Realty Income Corp, Public Storage, RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, RMR Advisors, Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: CCI, AMT, OLP,

CCI, AMT, OLP, Reduced Positions: NNN, LTC, EOS, RQI, PLYM,

NNN, LTC, EOS, RQI, PLYM, Sold Out: STAG, O, PSA, RLJPA.PFD, GNL, REXR, DEI, ADC, QTS, WHLRD.PFD, LAND,

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 171,936 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 65,356 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 413,609 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) - 535,467 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 27,791 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%

RMR Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of .

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07.

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39.

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $21.51 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $23.1.

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.91.

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3.