  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

RMR Advisors, Inc. Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Stag Industrial Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Realty Income Corp

October 30, 2020 | About: CCI -0.96% STAG -1.21% O -0.73% PSA -0.78% RLJPA.PFD +0% GNL -1.11% REXR -1.88%

Newton, MA, based Investment company RMR Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, sells Stag Industrial Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Realty Income Corp, Public Storage, RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, RMR Advisors, Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMR Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmr+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RMR Advisors, Inc.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 171,936 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 65,356 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 413,609 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
  4. Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) - 535,467 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 27,791 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

RMR Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $21.51 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $23.1.

Sold Out: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.91.

Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

RMR Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of RMR Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. RMR Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RMR Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RMR Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RMR Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)