Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Briaud Financial Planning, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Total International Stock, Zoetis Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHW, VXUS, ZTS,

SHW, VXUS, ZTS, Added Positions: XLU, TLT, XOM, XLE,

XLU, TLT, XOM, XLE, Reduced Positions: APD, VZ, T,

APD, VZ, T, Sold Out: VOO, MSFT, ABBV,

For the details of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/briaud+financial+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 524,130 shares, 67.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 167,607 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 253,482 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - 27,995 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 7,826 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $687.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 979 shares as of .

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,221 shares as of .

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of .

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,806 shares as of .

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.