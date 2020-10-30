Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Briaud Financial Planning, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Total International Stock, Zoetis Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHW, VXUS, ZTS,
- Added Positions: XLU, TLT, XOM, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: APD, VZ, T,
- Sold Out: VOO, MSFT, ABBV,
For the details of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/briaud+financial+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 524,130 shares, 67.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 167,607 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 253,482 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - 27,995 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 7,826 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $687.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 979 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,221 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,806 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. Also check out:
1. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Briaud Financial Planning, Inc keeps buying