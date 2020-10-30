Paragon Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells ISHARES INC, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Investment company Paragon Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Livongo Health Inc, sells ISHARES INC, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Boston Scientific Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Paragon Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LVGO, IWF, SE, FIVN, EVBG, SGOL, ZI, EDV,

LVGO, IWF, SE, FIVN, EVBG, SGOL, ZI, EDV, Added Positions: BIL, TQQQ, ZROZ, AGG, PYPL, MSFT, ZM, DDOG, GSHD, CRWD, BILL, AMZN, MDB, GO, SHOP, TAL, BL, DOCU, TTD, TWLO, MKTX, AVLR, COUP, MELI, QDEL, STNE, DPZ, OKTA, SPOT, ADBE, PGR, POOL, SITE, VEEV, CSGP, TXG, DXCM, ROL, GLD, UNH, BFAM, GLOB, GPN, NOW, AMT, EXPO, ELS, ROP, INTU, PAYC,

BIL, TQQQ, ZROZ, AGG, PYPL, MSFT, ZM, DDOG, GSHD, CRWD, BILL, AMZN, MDB, GO, SHOP, TAL, BL, DOCU, TTD, TWLO, MKTX, AVLR, COUP, MELI, QDEL, STNE, DPZ, OKTA, SPOT, ADBE, PGR, POOL, SITE, VEEV, CSGP, TXG, DXCM, ROL, GLD, UNH, BFAM, GLOB, GPN, NOW, AMT, EXPO, ELS, ROP, INTU, PAYC, Reduced Positions: ACWV, PDI, JPST, QQQ, GSX, FFIN, WORK, AYX, MA, AWK, IDXX, ODFL, AAPL, CTAS, ISRG,

ACWV, PDI, JPST, QQQ, GSX, FFIN, WORK, AYX, MA, AWK, IDXX, ODFL, AAPL, CTAS, ISRG, Sold Out: BSX, TYL, FISV, ANSS, ELR, VTI,

For the details of Paragon Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL) - 268,554 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.12% PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 132,018 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.22% PIMCO ETF TRUST (ZROZ) - 81,432 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.25% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 77,581 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.19% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 92,737 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.03%

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,353 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $209.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $157.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,923 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09. The stock is now traded at around $151.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,595 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ABERDEEN STANDRD. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,367 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $154.5, with an estimated average price of $135.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 268,554 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01. The stock is now traded at around $117.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 132,018 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $168.57 and $184.99, with an estimated average price of $175.76. The stock is now traded at around $162.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 81,432 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 77,581 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 60.05%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $186.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 12,370 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.68%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $202.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,333 shares as of .

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $325.33 and $370.4, with an estimated average price of $345.7.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.