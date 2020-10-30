  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Middleton & Co Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Fiserv Inc, MSCI Inc, Sells CDK Global Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Booking Holdings Inc

October 30, 2020 | About: NEE -1.08% FISV -0.31% MSCI +1.26% NOW -2.55% FRC +0.77% XYL +0.32% DUK -0.14% CSX +1.35% TPIC +2.79% CDK +0.89% RTX +2.22% BKN -0.19%

Investment company Middleton & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Fiserv Inc, MSCI Inc, ServiceNow Inc, First Republic Bank, sells CDK Global Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Total SE, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Middleton & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Middleton & Co Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Middleton & Co Inc
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,143 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 425,190 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 117,704 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 125,162 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 95,644 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,357 shares as of .

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of .

New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 299.60%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 660,336 shares as of .

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 577.79%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 32,534 shares as of .

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 108.02%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $349.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,923 shares as of .

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $497.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,578 shares as of .

Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $100.94 and $119.36, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $126.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 66,386 shares as of .

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,767 shares as of .

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $40.33 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $44.43.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.



