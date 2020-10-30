  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Calton & Associates, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, ISHARES GOLD TRUST

October 30, 2020 | About: AGG -0.27% IEMG -1.18% DIA -0.57% NEE -1.08% JPM +0.9% UNH +0.48% GLDM +0.48% SPGI -0.92% VTI -1.06% HYLB +0.21% ONEQ -2.37% A +0.07%

Investment company Calton & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, SPDR DOW JONES IND, WORLD GOLD TRUST, S&P Global Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calton & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Calton & Associates, Inc. owns 331 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Calton & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calton+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Calton & Associates, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 180,912 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 205,871 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.07%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 326,793 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 88,871 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 194,106 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
New Purchase: WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM)

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,601 shares as of .

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,310 shares as of .

New Purchase: DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB)

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,578 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $395.7 and $470.14, with an estimated average price of $425.37. The stock is now traded at around $424.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 901 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,468 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 120,810 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (IEMG)

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 100.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $53.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 83,569 shares as of .

Added: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 168.83%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $265.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 60.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,308 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $98.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,332 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 101.77%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $305.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IYW)

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $270.46 and $329.42, with an estimated average price of $291.72.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKE)

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.



