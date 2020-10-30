Calton & Associates, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, ISHARES GOLD TRUST

Investment company Calton & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, SPDR DOW JONES IND, WORLD GOLD TRUST, S&P Global Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calton & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Calton & Associates, Inc. owns 331 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLDM, SPGI, VTI, HYLB, ONEQ, AMD, FDX, DTE, IYK, FSK, ZTS, APD, IJK, NXRT, XLRN, FIVE, DG, AEE, CCL, ULTA, CTSH, TMO, TSM, GLW, SWKS, ISRG, BP, GH, DNP, ACB, OCSL, MRCC, TCPC, NMFC, RT2,

Added Positions: AGG, IEMG, ITOT, DIA, IVV, NEE, JPM, UNH, IEF, AAPL, PFE, BOND, FTSM, VOOG, TSLA, BA, CVS, COF, XOM, INTC, MET, IEFA, IXUS, VPU, LVS, PAYX, CRM, UNP, WMT, ABBV, BABA, FTCS, IGM, IUSG, SCHG, SCHX, VFH, ABT, ADBE, AMGN, CSCO, LMT, MSFT, NFLX, PM, PYPL, BAB, BNDX, MUB, VCSH, VDC, VNQ, XLV, MMM, CSX, CAT, KO, CMCSA, ED, DHR, LLY, FULT, GILD, IBM, MDLZ, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, NVDA, NSC, ORCL, RJF, LUV, TGT, DIS, WM, EVN, MA, BX, AVGO, BIV, BND, FTSL, HYMB, KXI, SPDW, SPHD, SPTM, ACN, A, MO, AMT, BDX, COST, DUK, INTU, NYMT, NOC, OKE, TXN, TXMD, EBR, MAIN, GBT, DXJ, FBT, HYD, SCHO, SDY, VDE, VOO, VTV,

Reduced Positions: IWD, IWF, PFF, EFA, QQQ, IJH, SHV, IWM, MDY, SPY, SHY, AMZN, IWR, IVW, TLT, JNK, BRK.B, VUG, HD, CVX, UPS, XLK, IMMU, LQD, SRLN, EFAV, JPST, VWO, QTWO, DBEF, VEA, AEP, BLK, GE, GIS, MU, RMD, HZNP, ZM, FVD, IJR, TIP, BMY, STZ, HON, JNJ, NKE, PEP, QCOM, WFC, SHOP, BSCK, BSV, GDX, HYG, IBB, OEF, BAC, D, ETN, ES, RGEN, BHK, FB, TTD, MRNA, CFA, CWB, DVY, FLRN, FXI, ITA, KRE, NOBL, SCHA, SPLV, SPTL, SPYD, TOTL, WIP, XLF, XLU, XME, CVM, EXAS, EXEL, F, GSK, INSM, PNC, PG, PEG, RTX, FOLD, ZAGG, V, KMDA, OMER, RTRX, GOOG, HPE, SQ, ZLAB, IGSB, DGRW, DON, EEM, EMB, EWC, EWZ, FEZ, FNI, GLD, IEI, IJT, INDA, ISTB, PKW, SLYV, VBR, VIG, VTIP,

Sold Out: IAU, IYW, MTUM, JKE, AMAT, FS5A, DD, NBIX, REGN, SYK, EVRG, HDV, C, BMRN, MINT, ATVI, REZI, SRGA, TACO, CLSN,

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 180,912 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 205,871 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.07% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 326,793 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 88,871 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 194,106 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,601 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,310 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,578 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $395.7 and $470.14, with an estimated average price of $425.37. The stock is now traded at around $424.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 901 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,468 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 120,810 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 100.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $53.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 83,569 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 168.83%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $265.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 60.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,308 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $98.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,332 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 101.77%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $305.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of .

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $270.46 and $329.42, with an estimated average price of $291.72.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.