News Corp Statement On The New York Post And Twitter

October 30, 2020 | About: NAS:NWSA +0.31% ASX:NWS -1.31% ASX:NWSLV -1.66%


News Corp Chief Communications Officer Jim Kennedy has commented on Twitter unlocking the New York Post's account today:



"This is an important moment for journalism and for the freedom of the press. There is no evidence whatsoever that the documents are not authentic, and the arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment during a critical time in this election season. It also had a negative commercial impact, but the Post team was determined that principle should prevail and it has. Alexander Hamilton, the paper’s founder, looks down tonight with a broad smile and a sense of pride."



Jim Kennedy


Chief Communications Officer


News Corp



About News Corp



News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.newscorp.com[/url].

