BETTERU UPDATE on Audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st 2020

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FSE:5OGA), (the "Company" or "betterU") is providing an update to the status of the Company's audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st 2020.

DNTW Toronto LLP ("DNTW") and betterU have been working diligently to complete its audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st 2020 and associated filing. The filing has been delayed due to challenges in obtaining third-party confirmations. The Company and DNTW continued to follow up regularly to close out the audit procedures. We expect to complete the audit in the very near term but not by October 31, 2020.

About betterU Education Corp.

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. The Company supports the industry by providing them with everything an organization needs to launch and manage proper skills development programs so that they can focus on what really matters, their people!

Most companies spent too much time trying to source, integrate, customize and deliver fragmented skills development programs across their organization, when they should be focused solely on supporting their people. betterU's integrated platform brings together the right technology, growing content library, customization, language options and is the most efficient affordable solution on the market. We don't sell content, we help build better people.

