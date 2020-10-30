  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
WeissLaw LLP Reminds BMRG, PIC, and HYACU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

October 30, 2020 | About: NAS:HYAC +0.4% NYSE:BMRG -0.1% NYSE:PIC +0.2%

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE: BMRG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE: BMRG), in connection with the company's proposed merger with Eos Energy Storage LLC ("Eos"), a privately-held manufacturer of zinc hybrid cathode battery energy storage systems. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMRG will acquire Eos through a reverse merger that will result in Eos becoming a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker "EOSE." The proposed transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $550 million. If you own BMRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/b-riley-principal-merger-corp-ii/

Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held XL Hybrids, Inc. ("XL Fleet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PIC will acquire XL Fleet through a reverse merger that will result in XL Fleet becoming a publicly-traded company. The transaction implies an enterprise value of $1 billion for XL Fleet on a pro forma basis. If you own PIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pivotal-investment-corporation-ii/

Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: HYACU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: HYACU) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Arko Holdings Ltd. ("Arko"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HYACU will acquire Arko through a reverse merger that will result in Arko becoming a publicly-traded company. The proposed transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $2 billion. If you own HYACU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/haymaker-acquisition-corp-ii/

