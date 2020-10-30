  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MYOK, PTI, BMCH and GHIV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

October 30, 2020 | About: NAS:BMCH +1.41% NAS:GHIV +0.51% NAS:MYOK +0.09% NAS:PTI -3.27%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) – URGENT – TENDER OFFER EXPIRES NOVEMBER 16, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MYOK shareholders will receive $225.00 in cash for each share of MYOK common stock that they own. If you own MYOK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/myok/

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the agreement, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI stock. Following consummation, existing PTI shareholders will own only 32.5% of the new entity. If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BMCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BMCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR"). Under the terms of the agreement, BMCH shareholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $39.39 based upon BLDR's October 29, 2020 closing price of $30.01. If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held United Wholesale Mortgage ("United Wholesale"). Under the terms of the agreement, GHIV will acquire United Wholesale through a reverse merger that will result in United Wholesale becoming a publicly-listed company. The transaction values United Wholesale at approximately $16.1 billion. If you own GHIV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ghiv/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-myok-pti-bmch-and-ghiv-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301164239.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)