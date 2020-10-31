  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors

October 31, 2020 | About: NAS:NVCN -12.26%


[url="]The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz[/url] announces an investigation of Neovasc, Inc (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]NVCN[/url]) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click [url="]here[/url] to participate.



Neovasc’s Reducer is a medical device that treats refractory angina by altering blood flow in the heart’s circulatory system. In December 2018, the Company filed a Q-Sub submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) that contained safety and efficacy results from Neovasc’s clinical studies, as well as supporting data from peer-reviewed journals.



On February 20, 2019, the Company announced that, despite “Breakthrough Device Designation”, the FDA review team recommended collection of further pre-market blinded data prior to Pre-Market Approval (“PMA”) submission.



On November 1, 2019, Neovasc announced that it would submit a PMA application for the Reducer without gathering further evidence, against the FDA’s recommendation. The Company claimed that “the clinical evidence already available will be sufficient to not further delay the availability of this Breakthrough medical device for the treatment of U.S. patients.”



On October 28, 2020, before the market opened, Neovasc announced that an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against issuing a reasonable assurance of effectiveness and on whether the relative benefits outweighed the relative risks. The panel echoed concerns previously raised by the FDA about the lack of sufficient data.



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.77, or 42%, to close at $1.06 per share on October 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.



Follow us for updates on Twitter: [url="]twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW[/url].



If you purchased Neovasc securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at [url="]www.frankcruzlaw.com[/url]. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201031005024/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)