ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - EIDX, RESI, PE, ARA

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are an Eidos shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/eidos-therapeutics-inc-eidx-stock-merger-bridgebio/.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $13.50 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/front-yard-residential-corporation-stock-merger.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pioneer Natural Resources Company for 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of Parsley common stock. If you are an Parsley Energy shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/parsley-energy-inc-pe-stock-merger-pioneer/.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Innovative Renal Care, LLC, an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash. If you are an American Renal shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-ara-stock-merger-nautic/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-reminds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-merger-investigations-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--eidx-resi-pe-ara-301164324.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP