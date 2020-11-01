  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar

November 01, 2020 | About: OSL:SDRL +0% OTCPK:SDRLF -2.33% OTCPK:SDRLF -2.33%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 1, 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCQX: SDRLF) announces that its financial calendar for 2020 is revised to reflect that the Annual General Meeting of the Company is postponed from 19 November 2020 to 3 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Media questions should be directed to:

Iain Cracknell
Director of Communications
+44 (0)7765 221 812

Analyst questions should be directed to:

Hawthorn Advisors
+44 (0)203 7454960
[email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

[email protected]
+44(0)20 3745 4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/seadrill-limited/r/sdrl--notice-of-change-to-seadrill-s-financial-calendar,c3229249

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdrl---notice-of-change-to-seadrills-financial-calendar-301164376.html

SOURCE Seadrill Limited


