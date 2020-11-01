Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus to be Presented in Late-Breaking Session at AASLD's The Liver MeetingÂ® Digital Experienceâ„¢ 2020

[url="]Dicerna+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that updated data related to RG6346, an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, will be presented at The Liver MeetingDigital Experience™ 2020, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which will occur Nov. 13-16, 2020.The abstract, titled, “HBV RNAi Inhibitor RG6346 in Phase 1b-2a Trial Was Safe, Well-Tolerated, and Resulted in Substantial and Durable Reductions in Serum HBsAg Levels,” will be the subject of both a late-breaking oral presentation and poster at the conference.Late-Breaking Oral Session 2Monday, Nov. 16, 2020Live presentation at 2:20 p.m. ET during oral session from 2:00-3:30 p.m. ETMan-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor & Endowed Professor in Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation; Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology and Deputy Head of the Department of Medicine, Queen Mary Hospital, The University of Hong KongOn-Demand Poster SessionBeginning Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ETThe abstract can be found on the AASLD website by clicking this [url="]link[/url].The presentation and poster will be made available on the [url="]Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations[/url] page in the Investors & Media section of Dicerna’s website after the poster is made available on the AASLD website and after the oral presentation has begun.Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is the world’s most common serious liver infection and affects an estimated 292 million people worldwide.According to the Hepatitis B Foundation, 30 million people become newly infected with HBV each year, and it is estimated that more than 880,000 people die annually from hepatitis B and related complications such as liver cancer.RG6346 is an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic candidate in development in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. Dicerna is currently conducting a Phase 1 proof-of-concept trial of RG6346 in adult patients with non-cirrhotic chronic HBV infection. Current therapies for HBV, such as nucleoside analogs, can provide long-term viral suppression if taken continuously, but they rarely lead to long-term functional cures, as measured by the clearance of HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) and sustained HBV deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) suppression in patient plasma or blood. By contrast, RG6346 is designed to employ RNAi to knock down selectively specific genes involved in the creation of HBV messenger RNA (mRNA) and the entry of the virus into liver cells. Preclinical data have demonstrated greater than 99.9% reduction in circulating HBsAg, as observed in mouse models of HBV infection. Unlike current therapies that typically provide long-term suppression of the virus, we believe RG6346 has the potential to provide a functional cure for patients living with chronic HBV.Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Polaris Observatory Collaborators. Global prevalence, treatment, and prevention of hepatitis B virus infection in 2016: a modelling study.. 2018;3(6):383-403.Hepatitis B Foundation. Facts and Figures. Available at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hepb.org%2Fwhat-is-hepatitis-b%2Fwhat-is-hepb%2Ffacts-and-figures%2F[/url]. Accessed on Oct. 25, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005032/en/