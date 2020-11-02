52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

AT&T

The price of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $27.02, which is 34.3% off the 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $192.53 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13 as of Oct. 30. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 7.70%. The forward dividend yield is 7.70%. The company has had an annual average earnings growth of 3.20% over the past 10 years.

Wireless communication remains AT&T's largest business, contributing nearly 40% of revenue. As the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, AT&T connects more than 100 million devices. The consumer and entertainment segment (about 25% of revenue) includes the consumer fixed-line and DirecTV satellite television businesses. WarnerMedia now contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks and the Warner Brothers studios. Fixed-line business communications represent 14%, Latin American satellite television 2% and Mexican wireless services 1%.

Third-quarter net income for 2020 was $2.8 billion versus $3.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Wells Fargo

The price of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $21.45, which is 62.1% off the 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20 as of Oct. 30. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 7.60%. The forward dividend yield is 1.86%.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into three segments for reporting purposes: community banking, wholesale banking and wealth and investment management. The bulk of Wells' lending takes place in the U.S.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.04 billion compared to net income of $4.61 in the prior-year quarter.

Walgreens

The price of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $34.04, which is 48.3% off the 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21 as of Oct. 30. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.41%. The forward dividend yield is 5.49%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Walgreens's business predictability at 5 stars.

Walgreens operates nearly 19,000 drug store locations in all 50 U.S. states as well as 25 other countries. Currently, the company has the largest retail pharmacy market share (around 20% excluding mail), which provides significant cost advantages and scale.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $845 million compared to $1.12 billion for the comparable period of fiscal 2019.

Equity Residential

The price of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $46.98, which is 48.3% off the 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a price-sales ratio of 6.87 as of Oct. 30. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.06%. The forward dividend yield is 5.13%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 6.60% over the past 10 years.

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 304 apartment communities with around 78,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 825 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle and Boston.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $95.36 million compared to $277.85 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Warner Music Group

The price of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $26.53, which is 25.8% off the 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 3.00 as of Oct. 30. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 0.45%. The forward dividend yield is 1.81%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 15.90% over the past five years.

Warner Music is a leading music entertainment company. The firm's operating segments include Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music business consists of the discovery and development of recording artists and the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale and licensing of music created by such recording artists. Music Publishing is an intellectual property business focused on generating revenue from uses of the musical composition itself. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Recorded Music business segment. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and other territories but generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Net loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2020 was $519 million versus net income of $14 million in the prior-year quarter.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

