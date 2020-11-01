  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Agora, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

November 01, 2020 | About: NAS:API -8.49%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and global leader in real-time engagement APIs, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on November 16, 2020. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 3Q 2020 Financial Results

Conference ID: 3351435

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3351435

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided above. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion (dial-in number: US 18554525696, International +61 2 81990299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit Agora’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on November 16, 2020 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora

Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement functionalities into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.

Investor Contact:
Fionna Chen
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Suzanne Nguyen
[email protected]


