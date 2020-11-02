Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sprott Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells Sprott Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Fortinet Inc

Reno, NV, based Investment company Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sprott Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Avantor Inc, sells Sprott Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Fortinet Inc, Tesla Inc, Amcor PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc. As of 2020Q3, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 962 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whittier+trust+co+of+nevada+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 943,442 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 398,014 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 224,228 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,313 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Visa Inc (V) - 174,763 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Sprott Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.91 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 58,480 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,505 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $399.62 and $451.02, with an estimated average price of $424.57. The stock is now traded at around $391.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1699.07 and $1928, with an estimated average price of $1812.18. The stock is now traded at around $1731.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 423 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,074 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 49.94%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,893 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 85.45%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,703 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 196,676 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 2126.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,474 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Meritage Homes Corp by 1207.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $110.39, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.13%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,081 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Sprott Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.14.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Aphria Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.67.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $36.59.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 39.6%. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $388.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 2,138 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 6,537 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.64%. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 18,471 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 28.06%. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 5,769 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 52.63%. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 1,800 shares as of .

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reduced to a holding in Amcor PLC by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc still held 33,575 shares as of .