Bray Capital Advisors Buys VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, Baxter International Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Bray Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, McKesson Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells PROSHARES TRUST, Baxter International Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Capital One Financial Corp, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bray Capital Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Bray Capital Advisors owns 252 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 340,415 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,455 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 68,934 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 41,458 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 192,354 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $208.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,520 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,385 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,650 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 260 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,440 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,630 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 175.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,119 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 120.73%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $388.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 607 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,175 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni by 72.94%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $6.45 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.34.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Bray Capital Advisors reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.62%. The sale prices were between $15.96 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Bray Capital Advisors still held 100 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 94.67%. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Bray Capital Advisors still held 305 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 58.68%. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $144.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bray Capital Advisors still held 1,236 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 74.88%. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Bray Capital Advisors still held 1,912 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors reduced to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 54.57%. The sale prices were between $40.31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $47.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bray Capital Advisors still held 2,660 shares as of .

Bray Capital Advisors reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 43.45%. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bray Capital Advisors still held 3,378 shares as of .