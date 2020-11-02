Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

Del Mar, CA, based Investment company Weatherly Asset Management L. P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Fortinet Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weatherly Asset Management L. P.. As of 2020Q3, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owns 179 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 497,910 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 306,794 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,264 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 69,529 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,989 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,432 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $191.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $177.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15. The stock is now traded at around $166.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 304,267 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,026 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,862 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,047 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,932 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $501.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of .

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.