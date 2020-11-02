  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: JPST -0.02% GSY +0% GD +0.01% FTNT -6.47% FHLC -0.23% NVDA -3.76% VIGI -0.61% AMD -3.5% TEAM -9.06% UNP +0.65% VAR +0.3% S +0%

Del Mar, CA, based Investment company Weatherly Asset Management L. P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Fortinet Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weatherly Asset Management L. P.. As of 2020Q3, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owns 179 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weatherly+asset+management+l.+p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 497,910 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 306,794 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,264 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 69,529 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,989 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,432 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $191.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of .

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $177.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of .

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of .

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15. The stock is now traded at around $166.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of .

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 304,267 shares as of .

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,026 shares as of .

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,862 shares as of .

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,047 shares as of .

Added: FIDELITY COV TRS (FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,932 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $501.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of .

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.. Also check out:

1. WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)