Bp Plc Buys Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Investment company Bp Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Mastercard Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Intel Corp, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bp Plc. As of 2020Q3, Bp Plc owns 517 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZN, DE, TSM, SEDG, TECH, LHCG, HDB, RPM, EHC, DLB, MGA, WAT, WWD, GOLD, PLMR, OSK, LIVN, CGNX, AXTA, PAG, GM, NIO, MTCH, SAP, DELL, BWA,

AZN, DE, TSM, SEDG, TECH, LHCG, HDB, RPM, EHC, DLB, MGA, WAT, WWD, GOLD, PLMR, OSK, LIVN, CGNX, AXTA, PAG, GM, NIO, MTCH, SAP, DELL, BWA, Added Positions: ADBE, MSFT, AMZN, NVDA, MA, GOOG, PGR, ABT, TJX, PG, DHR, KO, LMT, UNH, LH, LEN, CRM, EQIX, ACN, TRU, AMD, AON, APH, NOW, MLM, SIVB, VRTX, NKE, ANTM, MCHP, HUM, LIN, TXN, CERN, FAST, V, AMGN, ADP, CTSH, ISRG, ILMN, FB, TWTR, EW, CL, NFLX, SYK, QCOM, DXCM, MS, VRSK, MDT, DIS, PYPL, EOG, ORCL, GD, CB, BAC, PXD, NEM, CSCO, DHI, BKNG, WBA, BRK.B, JNJ, AMT, TMUS,

ADBE, MSFT, AMZN, NVDA, MA, GOOG, PGR, ABT, TJX, PG, DHR, KO, LMT, UNH, LH, LEN, CRM, EQIX, ACN, TRU, AMD, AON, APH, NOW, MLM, SIVB, VRTX, NKE, ANTM, MCHP, HUM, LIN, TXN, CERN, FAST, V, AMGN, ADP, CTSH, ISRG, ILMN, FB, TWTR, EW, CL, NFLX, SYK, QCOM, DXCM, MS, VRSK, MDT, DIS, PYPL, EOG, ORCL, GD, CB, BAC, PXD, NEM, CSCO, DHI, BKNG, WBA, BRK.B, JNJ, AMT, TMUS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, ABBV, BABA, HD, INTC, JD, JPM, CVS, ECL, VZ, T, PEP, ROK, YUMC, KSU, MRK, EDU, TROW, PFE, PNC, XOM, DGX, WMT, BIDU, BMY, CVX, COST, BAP, TMO, CMCSA, LLY, AVGO, NTES, NEE, PBR, TAL, TSLA, UNP, IBM, PM, GILD, MMM, C, HON, ITW, LOW, MCD, RHI, SPGI, SBUX, UPS, MO, AMAT, BLK, FIS, MDLZ, WORK, APD, ADI, BBD, CAT, CI, D, ICE, KMB, MMC, MELI, PDD, RTX, SHW, TGT, TCOM, WFC, ZTS, ZTO, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CME, CCI, DUK, GE, GIS, GPN, GS, LRCX, MU, NSC, NXPI, ROP, SO, TFC, VIPS, ATVI, AEP, AXP, AWK, BAX, BA, CNC, CHTR, COP, CSX, DG, DD, ETN, EBAY, EA, EMR, EL, FISV, HCA, HPQ, IDXX, INTU, KLAC, LHX, MCK, MCO, NOC, ORLY, OTIS, PLD, REGN, RMD, SCHW, TWLO, USB, A, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AIG, AME, ANSS, APTV, ADM, AJG, ADSK, ATHM, AZO, AVB, BLL, BK, BBY, BMRN, BF.B, CDNS, CARR, CMG, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, ED, STZ, GLW, CTVA, CSGP, CMI, DLR, DOCU, DLTR, DOW, DTE, EIX, ETR, EFX, EQR, ES, EXC, FDX, FRC, FE, F, FTNT, FTV, GLOB, HSY, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HRL, INFO, INCY, IQV, JCI, YY, KEYS, KMI, KHC, KR, LNC, LULU, MPC, MKTX, MRVL, MKC, MET, MTD, MBT, MNST, MSI, MSCI, OKTA, ODFL, PCAR, PANW, PH, PAYX, PSX, PPG, PPL, PRU, PEG, PSA, O, RNG, SBAC, SLB, SGEN, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, SPLK, SQ, SWK, STT, SNPS, SYY, TEL, TFX, TT, TRV, UBER, VLO, VEEV, VRSN, VFC, WM, WEC, WELL, WMB, WLTW, WDAY, XEL, XLNX, YNDX, ZBH, JOBS, ABMD, AAP, AES, ALB, ALLE, LNT, ALNY, AEE, ABC, ARMK, ACGL, ANET, ARW, AIZ, ATO, ALV, AVY, BKR, BXP, BR, BRO, BG, BURL, CHRW, COG, CPB, CAH, CBOE, CBRE, CDW, CNP, CHKP, LNG, CINF, CFG, CMS, CCEP, CAG, COO, CPRT, DVA, DAL, XRAY, FANG, DFS, DPZ, DOV, DRE, ETFC, EMN, ELAN, EQH, ESS, RE, EVRG, EXAS, EXPD, FFIV, FNF, FITB, FMC, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, FCX, GRMN, GDS, GPC, GL, GDDY, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HEI, HEI.A, HSIC, HES, HST, JBHT, HII, IEX, INGR, IP, IPG, IFF, IRM, JAZZ, SJM, JNPR, K, KDP, KEY, LW, LDOS, LBRDA, LBRDK, LBTYK, LBTYA, LUMN, LYB, MKL, MAS, MXIM, MOS, MYL, NDAQ, NWL, NWSA, NI, NTRS, NLOK, NUE, OXY, OKE, PKG, PAYC, PNR, PBCT, PRGO, PNW, PFG, PTC, PHM, QRVO, RL, RJF, RF, ROL, RCL, STX, SEE, SEIC, SNA, SSNC, STLD, STE, TTWO, AMTD, TDY, TIF, TSCO, TRMB, UDR, URI, MTN, VAR, VTR, VMW, VNO, VMC, WAB, WDC, WU, WY, WPC, GWW, XPO, XYL, ZBRA,

AAPL, GOOGL, ABBV, BABA, HD, INTC, JD, JPM, CVS, ECL, VZ, T, PEP, ROK, YUMC, KSU, MRK, EDU, TROW, PFE, PNC, XOM, DGX, WMT, BIDU, BMY, CVX, COST, BAP, TMO, CMCSA, LLY, AVGO, NTES, NEE, PBR, TAL, TSLA, UNP, IBM, PM, GILD, MMM, C, HON, ITW, LOW, MCD, RHI, SPGI, SBUX, UPS, MO, AMAT, BLK, FIS, MDLZ, WORK, APD, ADI, BBD, CAT, CI, D, ICE, KMB, MMC, MELI, PDD, RTX, SHW, TGT, TCOM, WFC, ZTS, ZTO, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CME, CCI, DUK, GE, GIS, GPN, GS, LRCX, MU, NSC, NXPI, ROP, SO, TFC, VIPS, ATVI, AEP, AXP, AWK, BAX, BA, CNC, CHTR, COP, CSX, DG, DD, ETN, EBAY, EA, EMR, EL, FISV, HCA, HPQ, IDXX, INTU, KLAC, LHX, MCK, MCO, NOC, ORLY, OTIS, PLD, REGN, RMD, SCHW, TWLO, USB, A, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AIG, AME, ANSS, APTV, ADM, AJG, ADSK, ATHM, AZO, AVB, BLL, BK, BBY, BMRN, BF.B, CDNS, CARR, CMG, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, ED, STZ, GLW, CTVA, CSGP, CMI, DLR, DOCU, DLTR, DOW, DTE, EIX, ETR, EFX, EQR, ES, EXC, FDX, FRC, FE, F, FTNT, FTV, GLOB, HSY, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HRL, INFO, INCY, IQV, JCI, YY, KEYS, KMI, KHC, KR, LNC, LULU, MPC, MKTX, MRVL, MKC, MET, MTD, MBT, MNST, MSI, MSCI, OKTA, ODFL, PCAR, PANW, PH, PAYX, PSX, PPG, PPL, PRU, PEG, PSA, O, RNG, SBAC, SLB, SGEN, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, SPLK, SQ, SWK, STT, SNPS, SYY, TEL, TFX, TT, TRV, UBER, VLO, VEEV, VRSN, VFC, WM, WEC, WELL, WMB, WLTW, WDAY, XEL, XLNX, YNDX, ZBH, JOBS, ABMD, AAP, AES, ALB, ALLE, LNT, ALNY, AEE, ABC, ARMK, ACGL, ANET, ARW, AIZ, ATO, ALV, AVY, BKR, BXP, BR, BRO, BG, BURL, CHRW, COG, CPB, CAH, CBOE, CBRE, CDW, CNP, CHKP, LNG, CINF, CFG, CMS, CCEP, CAG, COO, CPRT, DVA, DAL, XRAY, FANG, DFS, DPZ, DOV, DRE, ETFC, EMN, ELAN, EQH, ESS, RE, EVRG, EXAS, EXPD, FFIV, FNF, FITB, FMC, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, FCX, GRMN, GDS, GPC, GL, GDDY, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HEI, HEI.A, HSIC, HES, HST, JBHT, HII, IEX, INGR, IP, IPG, IFF, IRM, JAZZ, SJM, JNPR, K, KDP, KEY, LW, LDOS, LBRDA, LBRDK, LBTYK, LBTYA, LUMN, LYB, MKL, MAS, MXIM, MOS, MYL, NDAQ, NWL, NWSA, NI, NTRS, NLOK, NUE, OXY, OKE, PKG, PAYC, PNR, PBCT, PRGO, PNW, PFG, PTC, PHM, QRVO, RL, RJF, RF, ROL, RCL, STX, SEE, SEIC, SNA, SSNC, STLD, STE, TTWO, AMTD, TDY, TIF, TSCO, TRMB, UDR, URI, MTN, VAR, VTR, VMW, VNO, VMC, WAB, WDC, WU, WY, WPC, GWW, XPO, XYL, ZBRA, Sold Out: SPOT, ROST, AFL, ITUB, TEAM, TSN, OMC, MTB, LVS, CXO, NTAP, WUBA, WRK, PHAT, DOX, Y, NRG, TAP, TOL, WH, ORI, MHK, MAN, MDU, LYV, LEG, JBL, HFC, CBSH, DVN, HLF, FLEX, GNTX, ARNC, AYI, GGAL, NWS, XRX, WLK, PVH,

For the details of BP PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bp+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,112,411 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,974 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,309,700 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 215,194 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 362.78% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 298,365 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5%

Bp Plc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 610,660 shares as of .

Bp Plc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $225.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 79,667 shares as of .

Bp Plc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 212,837 shares as of .

Bp Plc initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 63,699 shares as of .

Bp Plc initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $232.22 and $282.96, with an estimated average price of $260.13. The stock is now traded at around $252.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 59,397 shares as of .

Bp Plc initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1. The stock is now traded at around $216.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,271 shares as of .

Bp Plc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 362.78%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $447.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 215,194 shares as of .

Bp Plc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $202.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,112,411 shares as of .

Bp Plc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3036.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 55,974 shares as of .

Bp Plc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 131.48%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $501.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 132,868 shares as of .

Bp Plc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 136.95%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $288.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 204,960 shares as of .

Bp Plc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 88.63%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1621.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 54,515 shares as of .

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61.