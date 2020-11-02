Stearns Financial Services Group Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Stearns Financial Services Group (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, United Parcel Service Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stearns Financial Services Group. As of 2020Q3, Stearns Financial Services Group owns 184 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SHV, IXUS, MINT, NEE, HON, KMI, ENB, DGT, MXI, XOP, SPTM, SDY, IYF, MBB, KIE, VFH, BOND, Added Positions: BND, IAU, VTIP, IEI, BSV, BRK.B, VTI, ITOT, IWR, XT, T, ESGD, KO, VB, VIS, XLF, XLI, IAT, GLD, GOOG, CVS, AMZN, IBB, IEF, IEO, EFG, SCHM, SCHO, TSLA, MRK, EMR, DUK, CAT,

VEU, SCHF, VUG, SCHB, AAPL, VGT, IWP, MSFT, VIG, SCHE, VT, UPS, GOOGL, PG, SCHG, CVX, QUAL, MO, LOW, MCD, PM, IWM, VYM, EFA, OTIS, CARR, V, ABT, DHR, CRM, IBM, JNJ, TGT, MMM, TFC, VOO, SUSA, SPY, SCHV, DE, HD, KMB, ORCL, SYY, TXN, PEP, PFE, ABBV, UNP, QCOM, SYK, SCHZ, VWO, BMY, VSS, VO, CSCO, COP, RTX, UNH, EEM, WFC, FAST, SCHD, SCHA, AGG, MDLZ, IVV, Sold Out: LLY, BKNG, DIS, USA, SCHC,

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 810,927 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 2,833,801 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 938,237 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.11% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 203,683 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 319,810 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Stearns Financial Services Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,739 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,260 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,124 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 2087.31%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,305 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 363.12%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,529 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1221.82%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $74.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,362 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 291.19%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,281 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 473.71%. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,117 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $157.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of .

Stearns Financial Services Group sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Stearns Financial Services Group sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Stearns Financial Services Group sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Stearns Financial Services Group sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.97.

Stearns Financial Services Group sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $31.93.