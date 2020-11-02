American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Boeing Co, Square Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust

San Diego, CA, based Investment company American Assets Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Essex Property Trust Inc, Ally Financial Inc, sells Boeing Co, Square Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, American Assets Investment Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBM, ALLY, PRGO, INTC, BRK.B,

IBM, ALLY, PRGO, INTC, BRK.B, Added Positions: BAC, TFC, ESS, COF, SRE, EQR, STT, JPM, USB, BK, CB, BIIB, EIX, BNS, RY, TD, BMO, AEP, BMY, DUK, HSBC, MS, C, SNY, DD, DOW, PSX,

BAC, TFC, ESS, COF, SRE, EQR, STT, JPM, USB, BK, CB, BIIB, EIX, BNS, RY, TD, BMO, AEP, BMY, DUK, HSBC, MS, C, SNY, DD, DOW, PSX, Reduced Positions: SQ, MSFT,

SQ, MSFT, Sold Out: BA, FRT, VTR,

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,455,336 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,005,000 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,650 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,965 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 689,100 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $239.37, with an estimated average price of $218.2. The stock is now traded at around $204.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 219,000 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $125.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 103,670 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Equity Residential by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $46.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of .

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01.