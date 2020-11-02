  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Li Auto Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 13, 2020

November 02, 2020 | About: LI -2.18%

BEIJING, China, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) ( LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, November 13, 2020.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 9:00 P.M. Beijing Time.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5259875

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 21, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
Mainland, China:+86-400-602-2065
Hong Kong, China:+852-3051-2780
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:5259875

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Through innovative products, technology, and business model, the Company provides customers with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the Company leverages its in-house technology to create value for its customers, focusing on range extension, smart technology, and autonomous driving solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

