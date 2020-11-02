Sam Whittaker Re-joins Lazard Financial Advisory as a Managing Director

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Sam Whittaker will re-join Lazard Financial Advisory as a Managing Director, effective immediately. Sam joins from PJT Partners where he worked for the last five years, most recently as a Managing Director in its EMEA Restructuring group. Sam has more than 15 years of restructuring experience, advising debtors and creditors in the UK and globally. He initially joined Lazard in 2005 having previously worked on London’s successful Olympic Games bid and in the Prime Minister’s strategy unit in the UK Cabinet Office.Based in London, Sam will provide additional leadership to Lazard UK’s Restructuring business working alongside David Burlison, Managing Director and Co-Head of Lazard’s EMEA Restructuring practice.David Burlison said, “We’re delighted that Sam has re-joined Lazard. His experience and connectivity, particularly on the creditor side, will bolster our bench of senior advisers and strengthen our market leading global restructuring practice for the benefit of our clients.’’Sam Whittaker said, “﻿Lazard has a first-rate restructuring franchise. I look forward to working with David and the team in London, as well as colleagues and clients around the world, to further enhance Lazard’s Global Restructuring group.”Today’s announcement follows several senior appointments for Lazard’s Global Restructuring group, including the appointment of Christopher Mallon as a Senior Adviser and James Simpson as a Director, both based in London.Lazard’s Restructuring Group is one of the leading restructuring practices globally, with a long track record of successfully advising businesses and governments. Its group of experts were recently recognised by The Banker as ‘Investment Bank of the Year for Restructuring.’ Its practitioners, based in many jurisdictions across the world, combine an extensive knowledge of restructuring strategies with M&A expertise, credit analysis skills, capital markets knowledge, industry expertise and negotiation experience in distressed situations. Lazard has advised on many of the largest and most complex restructuring assignments. Recent examples include Abengoa, Global Cloud Xchange, Interserve, Neiman Marcus, NMC Health, Oi, PG&E, Premier Oil, Seadrill, Valaris and Weatherford International. Lazard was the global leader in completed restructurings for the first nine months of 2020 (Source: Refinitiv).Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit [url="]www.lazard.com[/url]. Follow [url="]%40Lazard[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005018/en/