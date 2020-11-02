Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)
KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2020, and February 8, 2020, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.Released on November 2, 2020, in Kyoto, Japan
Details are as follows:
|Details of Share Repurchase
|1.
|Period of own share repurchase: From October 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020
|2.
|Class of shares: Common stock
|3.
|Number of own shares repurchased: 0
|4.
|Total repurchase amount: 0 yen
Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.
|Reference
|A)
|The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2020 and February 8, 2020:
|1.
|Class of shares: Common stock
|2.
|Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 8,000,000 shares
|(1.36% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
|3.
|Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
|4.
|Period of repurchase: From January 24, 2020 through January 22, 2021
|B)
|Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 24, 2020 through October 31, 2020, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
|1.
|Total number of own shares repurchased: 2,850,200
|2.
|Total repurchase amount: 18,527,768,000 yen
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|[email protected]