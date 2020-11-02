  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hansa Biopharma Nomination Committee formed

November 02, 2020 | About: MEX:HNSA +0% FRA:24H -0.18% OSTO:HNSA -1.16% STU:24H -0.7%

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma today announced that the Nomination Committee has been formed in accordance with the principles adopted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 23, 2020 and has the following composition:

  • Natalie Berner representing Redmile Group
  • Thomas Olausson
  • Jannis Kitsakis representing AP4
  • Ulf Wiinberg, Chairman of the Board

The Chairman of the Board shall also summon the first meeting of the Nomination Committee.

The function of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and submit proposals for the AGM regarding the number of board members to be elected by the general meeting, election of chairman and other board members, board fees and any remuneration for committee work, election of the chairman of the AGM, election of auditors (if applicable) and fee for the auditors, and proposals for rules for appointing the Nomination Committee.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2021 and will be published on Hansa Biopharma's website.

Shareholders wishing to submit comments or proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via e-mail to [email protected] or by letter to Hansa Biopharma, Nomination Committee, Box 785, 220 07 Lund, Sweden.

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298-269
E-mail: [email protected]

Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198-326
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-nomination-committee-formed,c3229294

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-nomination-committee-formed-301164599.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB


