Niu Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 23, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) ( NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 before the market opens on Monday, November 23, 2020.



The corporate presentation and financials spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9335298 Conference ID: 9335298

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed by phone two hours later at the following numbers until December 1, 2020.

United States +1-855-452-5696 International +61-281-990-299 Hong Kong 800-963-117 Mainland China 400-602-2065 Conference ID 9335298

About Niu Technologies

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

