Invitation to a conference call and webcast by Isofol in connection with the entered license agreement for Paladin Labs Inc. to commercialize arfolitixorin in Canada

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) ("Isofol"), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: ISOFOL) has today announced a definitive licensing agreement with Endo Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Endo International plc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) for the commercialization of arfolitixorin on an exclusive basis in Canada. With the consent of Isofol, Endo Ventures Limited has designated Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, to be responsible for seeking regulatory approval for arfolitixorin in Canada and after receipt of such approval, to be responsible for the commercialization of arfolitixorin in Canada, including distribution, marketing, medical affairs, pricing and reimbursement activities. In connection with this, Isofol invites investors, analysts and media to a conference call and webcast on November 2, 2020 at 15:00 (CET).

The presentation will be held by Isofol's CEO Ulf Jungnelius in English and will conclude with a Q&A session. Questions can be asked on the telephone conference or in written form through the webcast. No preregistration is needed.

About Endo Ventures Limited and Paladin Labs Inc.

Endo Ventures Limited is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceuticals company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo Ventures Limited is an Irish company based in Dublin, Ireland.

Paladin Labs Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian market. Paladin has a focused marketing and sales organization that has helped it evolve into one of Canada's leading specialty pharmaceutical companies. Endo Ventures Limited and Paladin are operating companies of Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP). Learn more at www.endo.com or www.paladin-labs.com.

About the AGENT study

The Phase 3 AGENT study is a randomized, controlled, multi-centre study assessing the efficacy and safety of arfolitixorin, [6R]-5,10-methylene-THF acid (MTHF), compared to leucovorin, both used in combination with 5- FU, oxaliplatin, and bevacizumab, in first line metastatic colorectal cancer patients. Patients are randomized in a 1:1 ratio and the primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR). The key secondary endpoints are progression free survival (PFS) and duration of response (DOR). Other secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), number of curative metastasis resections, safety, and patient reported outcomes such as quality of life (QoL). Exploratory endpoints include pharmacokinetic (PK) measurements and level of gene expression of folate relevant genes in tumour cells. The study is designed to show superiority for arfolitixorin over leucovorin. The study is ongoing at approximately 90 sites in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan. Further information about the study, including patient eligibility requirements, is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov id: NCT03750786.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 study, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

