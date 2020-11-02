Morneau Shepell launches telemedicine solution in the United States

Unified telemedicine, mental health and wellbeing services increase availability of heath care for millions of U.S. employees nationwide

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of total wellbeing, mental health and digital mental health services, today announced the launch of its first unified telemedicine solution in the United States. With this service, U.S. employees and their families have assured access to digital health care support for all their immediate and crucial wellbeing needs.

Telemedicine is a simple and convenient solution that drives transformational development in reducing the costs of health care and improving access to regions that may lack resources. Offered in conjunction with an employee assistance program (EAP) and wellbeing services, Morneau Shepell's telemedicine solution will further support in the seamless continuum of quality care Americans deserve.

"Offering telemedicine as part of a unified wellbeing solution, like LifeWorks, will shape the future of health care. It will be key in simplifying the patient experience and making primary care more accessible and convenient," said Neil King, president of LifeWorks and executive vice president of Morneau Shepell. "Millions of employees and their families already turn to Morneau Shepell first for support with numerous wellbeing issues. Adding a new generation of telemedicine solutions allows us to better support their end-to-end needs. It is a natural fit with our total wellbeing philosophy."

The new unified telemedicine solution is available now via the company's award-winning LifeWorks platform and mobile app. It includes a comprehensive suite of services provided by board-certified doctors and other clinical professionals. Telemedicine patients will experience:

Faster access to care wherever they are – anywhere.

A simplified patient experience, including easy onboarding and ongoing follow-up.

Access to multiple consultation approaches.

Integration into a continuum of care that includes EAP counseling and multiple other mental health and wellbeing supports.

This announcement marks Morneau Shepell's entry into the U.S. telemedicine market and the expansion of its telemedicine network across North America.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

