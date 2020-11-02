Vectrus Among Contractors Leading Base Composting Initiative in Support of Army's Environmental Sustainability Goals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC), along with U.S. Army Central environmental contractors, recently began testing procured biodegradable materials with food waste from base dining facilities in a live composting demonstration at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The demonstration led by Vectrus allowed the team of contractors to examine new biodegradable materials and identify processes best suited for building base resiliency, reducing waste sent to landfills, and establishing an enduring legacy of environmental sustainability efforts on U.S. Army installations in Kuwait.

Key leaders from Area Support Group - Kuwait were in attendance at the demonstration as biodegradable bags filled with shreddings of the PLA (polylactic acid derived from corn starch materials) dining utensils, vegetable discards, eggshells, coffee grounds, and base shrubbery were emptied into a compost bin.

The testing is focused on determining how long it takes PLA materials to decompose in this unique environment as part of an effort to adopt environmental initiatives that help achieve base resiliency and enhance environmental stability. The process identified and demonstrated by Vectrus decreases the time required for items in plastic bags and utensils to fully decompose from 80 years to three months or less, a significant improvement.

Additionally, as part of a concurrent effort in the team's waste reduction initiative to support the local economy, all the compost materials used in the test were procured from Kuwaiti vendors.

"We are excited to help lead this compost testing phase at Camp Arifjan that represents significant progress in meeting the Army's environmental sustainability goals in Kuwait, while supporting the local economy and improving base resiliency," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus.

