Domino'sÂ® Names WorkInProgress its Agency of Record

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, will be starting the new year with a new agency of record, WorkInProgress, an independent advertising agency based in Boulder, Colorado. The agency will handle creative execution, brand strategy and digital design.

"WorkInProgress is filled with strong talent, creative minds and extensive experience in creating meaningful brand actions," said Art D'Elia, Domino's chief marketing officer. "The fact that they are an independent agency means they have the flexibility and nimbleness we need during these quickly changing times. This is the right agency model and team for Domino's moving forward."

WorkInProgress, founded in 2016, believes that every brand, and person, should be a work in progress. They are a full-service innovation and advertising agency that helps its clients prove what they believe by taking action – an approach that leads to more memorable and effective advertising. Named a Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age in 2020, WorkInProgress will begin its three-year partnership with Domino's in January 2021.

"We are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to partner with Domino's," said Matt Talbot, WorkInProgress' chief creative officer. "WorkInProgress is a small business, like the hundreds of Domino's franchises across the country. And ultimately, the work we do is in service of them. We take that responsibility very seriously and can't wait to tackle the future supporting a brand that believes in taking bold action."

This change marks the end of a successful thirteen-year run between Domino's and Crispin Porter Bogusky (CPB). The partnership resulted in Domino's "Oh Yes We Did®" brand turnaround and many breakthrough activations. Notable collaborations included Domino's loyalty program, Piece of Pie Rewards®, the Domino's DXP® vehicle, as well as the creation of Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms, helping to build Domino's sales and ecommerce dominance. Both companies are proud of their many years of teamwork, which resulted in Domino's rising to become the number one pizza company in the world.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales. It ranks among the world's top restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,200 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of more than $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $3.7 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 65% of sales in 2019 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

