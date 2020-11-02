Cisco Announces November 2020 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of November. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference

November 18, 2020

7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET

Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Intent Based Networking Group

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

November 30, 2020

10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Mass-Scale Infrastructure

