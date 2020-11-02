GBLT Corporation to Present Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT I OTCQB: GBLTF I FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO and Chairman, Dr. Thilo Senst will present the Company's investor presentation live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5, 2020 at 11:00 am ET. Dr. Senst will also update shareholders and interested parties on the Company's recent expansion into the Personal Protection Equipment market and announcements on recent contracts with some of Europe's largest retail chains.

DATE: November 5th, 2020

TIME: 11:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2HDdBgd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

