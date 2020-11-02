  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Contura to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9

November 02, 2020

PR Newswire

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2020

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, plans to announce its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Contura Energy, Inc.)

The company also expects to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time the morning of November 9. Participating on the call will be Contura's chairman and chief executive officer, David Stetson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Andy Eidson, and executive vice president and chief operating officer, Jason Whitehead.

The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at http://investors.conturaenergy.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 866-270-1533 (domestic toll-free) or 412-317-0797 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies metallurgical coal to produce steel. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

INVESTOR CONTACT
[email protected]

Alex Rotonen, CFA
423.956.6882

MEDIA CONTACT
[email protected]

Emily O'Quinn
423.573.0369

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contura-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-9-301164484.html

SOURCE Contura Energy, Inc.


