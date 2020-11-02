IGT Drives Lottery Innovation in Poland through Seven-Year Facilities Management Contract with Totalizator Sportowy

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:NYSE:IGT) today announced that IGT Poland, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, and IGT Global Services Limited ("IGT") have signed a long-term contract with Totalizator Sportowy Sp. z o.o. ("Totalizator Sportowy" or "Lottery"), Poland's national lottery operator and World Lottery Association member, to provide technology products and services through an upgraded lottery central system, next-generation lottery terminals, lottery vending machines, a digital lottery platform, and associated services.

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with NYSE:IGT. Click here to check it out.

NYSE:IGT 30-Year Financial Data

The intrinsic value of NYSE:IGT

Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:IGT NYSE:NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com." alt="IGT (NYSE:NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.">

"Thanks to IGT's innovations, we will be able to meet and exceed our omnichannel sales objectives by replacing our legacy technology with IGT's state-of-the-art solutions, improving agents' and business partners' processes while enhancing player services at LOTTO points of sale," said Olgierd Cieślik, President of the Management Board of Totalizator Sportowy. "These significant upgrades to our sales equipment represent our largest investment in the Company's key activity, which is the sale of numbers games and scratch cards. IGT's advanced solutions will enable enhanced reliability and connectivity at lottery outlets, and provide them with modern tools such as multimedia displays that can present educational or marketing content to customers."

"This contract marks an exciting new era in our decades-long relationship with Totalizator Sportowy," said Fabio Cairoli, IGT CEO, Global Lottery. "The exceptional performance, reliability and agility of our innovative Aurora™ platform and solutions will secure the Lottery's long-term growth by offering greater interoperability, business intelligence, and omnichannel experiences, ultimately enhancing player engagement."

The contract, awarded as part of a competitive procurement process, will continue for seven years from Dec. 1, 2021, and includes one option for an extension of up to three additional years. Under its terms, IGT will provide Totalizator Sportowy with a comprehensive set of lottery solutions and services. This includes converting its current central system to IGT's new high-performance, high-reliability, and open Aurora lottery solution, which is designed to meet all of the Lottery's needs today while enabling it to respond rapidly to changing market conditions.

The conversion includes a suite of IGT BizApps that offer enhanced business intelligence and analytics tools aimed at maximizing sales growth. It includes Order Wizard, a predictive ordering tool that ensures best-selling scratch cards are sufficiently stocked at the retailer, increasing sales while minimizing returns; Retailer Wizard, an interactive, Lottery-branded website that provides all the tools and location-specific data retailers need to manage and grow their business; Sales Wizard, which provides lottery-specific sales force automation tools; and Learning Wizard, a web-based interactive training tool that provides a flexible, convenient way for retailers to train their staff.

As part of the contract, IGT will replace all of the Lottery's more than 19,000 lottery terminals with a brand-new terminal fleet, including IGT's industry-leading, most-deployed, and retailer-friendly draw-based lottery terminal, the Retailer Pro. It will also deliver more than 500 GameTouch™ 28 self-service touch-screen lottery vending machines, which feature a dynamic user experience that attracts players and offers increased flexibility.

In addition, IGT will support Totalizator Sportowy's omnichannel solutions through the supply of its new IGT PlayDigital™ PlayCommand platform, with an upgrade to the full suite of PlayCommand features that enable the Lottery to oversee all areas of player engagement, anticipate new customer and technological trends, strategically adapt the operation to new opportunities, and provide advanced and flexible responsible gaming features. IGT will also supply its PlayRGS game delivery solution and its PlayLottery product suite, which together provide the Lottery with a full spectrum of PlayInstantWin and draw-based games, enabling the Lottery to provide player-centric, omnichannel offerings firmly rooted in responsible gaming principles.

IGT will also supply a range of related services including central lottery system installation and maintenance, retailer training, and marketing support.

IGT, beginning as legacy GTECH, has provided Totalizator Sportowy with lottery systems and solutions since 1991, and maintains the Lottery's primary and backup data centers within IGT's Warsaw Technology Center, an operations and R&D facility where IGT develops a significant proportion of its lottery solutions for its international customers. It also provides the Lottery with CrystalDual® 27 Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs).

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452;

outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Rhonda Whittaker, Global Communications, +1 (506) 878-6471

© 2020 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-drives-lottery-innovation-in-poland-through-seven-year-facilities-management-contract-with-totalizator-sportowy-301164142.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC