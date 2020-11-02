  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
On Track Innovations Ltd. to Reschedule Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Date

November 02, 2020 | About: OTCPK:OTIVF +1.27% STU:OT5 +2.54% OTCPK:OTIVF +1.27%

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 2, 2020

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (OTCQX: OTIVF), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today announced that due to, among other reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantining of some of OTI's finance team, the release of the third quarter 2020 financial will be delayed, and rescheduled to later in November.

OTI expects to provide the updated results release date once available.

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

OTI Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft
GK Investor and Public Relations
1 646 688 3559
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-track-innovations-ltd-to-reschedule-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-date-301164768.html

SOURCE On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)


