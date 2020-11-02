OTC Markets Group Welcomes Lleida.net to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S A (Lleida.net) (BME: LLN; EPA: ALLLN; OTCQX: LLEIF), an eSignature operator based in Madrid, Spain, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Lleida.net begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LLEIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Spain's Lleida.net to the growing roster of international companies that trade on OTCQX, said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. The OTCQX Market offers qualified global companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets without the burdensome SEC registration requirements or the need to change their financial reporting and disclosure."

"Trading on the OTCQX Market is a key step in our journey to make Lleida.net a truly global company. We believe that OTCQX will allow U.S. investors to know and invest in Lleida.net and the eSignature industry and are very confident in the performance we will observe in the American market," Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the corporation, explained.

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics

Founded in Spain by Sisco Sapena in 1995, Lleida.net is the European leader in the electronic notification and the digital signature (eSignature) industry.

Apart from the OTCQX Market, the company's shares trade on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth) and the Madrid Stock Exchange (BME Growth).

Thousands of companies around the world use its certification, notification, reception and online contracting methods, and its patent portfolio is one of the strongest in the industry, with more than 187 patents granted worldwide. The company has operations in 19 countries. More than 70 countries recognise the legal validity of the Spanish company's electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notifications in contracting processes.

